HEBRON, IN - Gloria Favela (nee Gonzalez), age 73, of East Chicago, currently Hebron, was called home on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Survived by her loving children: Euniece Favela and Roberto (Sandra) Favela; precious grandchildren: Paul Cruz, Julio Figueroa-Favela and Charlize Figueroa; siblings: Carmelo (Clotilda) Gonzalez, Margarita Arona, Saturnino, Jr. (Janine) Perez, Jose Gonzalez, Rainaldo Perez, Luz (Aladin) Martinez, Angel (Kathy) Perez, Alfred Gonzalez, Rosemary (John) Martinez, Richard (Claudia) Gonzalez, Emily (Jose) Marcano, David (Lissette) Gonzalez, Ivan Gonzalez and Arturo Gonzalez; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ruperto "Beto"; parents, Saturnino and Martha Gonzalez (nee Perez), and siblings: Carlos Gonzalez and Anival Gonzalez.

Gloria's hobbies were many, she enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening, cake decorating, cooking, and baking. Family was everything to her and she always made herself available to answer questions and teach anyone and everyone all that she knew. She was a superwoman and a giver of heart. Gloria will be remembered for being tough as nails but for also having a huge and gracious heart.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass time and location are still pending. Burial at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN. Mask and Social distancing required at visitation and Mass. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com