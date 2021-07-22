Gloria Galvan

HIGHLAND, IN — Gloria Galvan, age 74, of Highland, IN, passed away July 16, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her husband, son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren by her side.

She is survived by her husband George Galvan, children: Gwen and George Galvan; daughter-in-law, Cynthia; grandchildren: Eliot, Olivia, Morgan, Drake, and Xochitl that loved her dearly.

Gloria was born in Laredo, TX. When she was three years old, her family moved to Indiana. She attended East Chicago Washington High School. She then married George Galvan in 1966 and had two children, Gwen and George. She worked for St. Catherine's Hospital then began working for Ancilla System. During this period she decided to get her Bachelor's degree and later transfer to Community Hospital where she retired. In 2011, she moved to Texas to help her son and daughter-in-law with the grandchildren. She was a dotting grandmother and loved being involved with the children's activities. They were her pride and joy.

Grandma loved shopping, playing Bunco, traveling and spending time with her family. Gloria was an outstanding mother and grandmother. She strived to do everything for her children and grandchildren. She touched many people's lives. One of her favorite jobs was being Grandma; she would spoil her grandchildren often.