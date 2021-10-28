MUNSTER, IN — Gloria "Glo" Kozak (nee Zibton), age 66, late of Munster, Indiana, passed Away October 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Jim "Koz" for 35 years. Loving mother of Stacy (Scott) Groff and Eric (Nicole) Kozak. Cherished grandmother of Claire and Ethan Groff and Miles and Riley Kozak. Dearest sister of Colette (Sal) Macaluso. Dear sister in law of Shirley (Richard) Marzullo, Edward Kozak, and Robert (Diane) Kozak. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gloria was a retired nurse with Franciscan Alliance after 43 years of dedicated service. An avid Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan, Gloria also enjoyed crafting and spoiling all of her favorite kiddos.