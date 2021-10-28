 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gloria "Glo" Kozak (nee Zibton)

Gloria "Glo" Kozak (nee Zibton)

Gloria "Glo" Kozak (nee Zibton)

Gloria "Glo" Kozak (nee Zibton)

MUNSTER, IN — Gloria "Glo" Kozak (nee Zibton), age 66, late of Munster, Indiana, passed Away October 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Jim "Koz" for 35 years. Loving mother of Stacy (Scott) Groff and Eric (Nicole) Kozak. Cherished grandmother of Claire and Ethan Groff and Miles and Riley Kozak. Dearest sister of Colette (Sal) Macaluso. Dear sister in law of Shirley (Richard) Marzullo, Edward Kozak, and Robert (Diane) Kozak. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gloria was a retired nurse with Franciscan Alliance after 43 years of dedicated service. An avid Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan, Gloria also enjoyed crafting and spoiling all of her favorite kiddos.

Visitation Friday, October 29, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave.) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts