NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV - Gloria Golden (nee Kulinowski), age 72, late of North Las Vegas formerly of Chicago's Bush neighborhood, passed away August 12, 2018. Loving longtime partner of Alfonso Palacios. Dearest sister of Monica (late Anthony) Lowery, the late Conrad (Dolores) late Donald, late Gregory, and the late Mark Kulinowski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Mary Kulinowski. Gloria was a longtime employee of Nevada State Bank. She was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Visitation and Funeral Services Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749.