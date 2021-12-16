Gloria Hill (copy)

VALPARAISO, IN — Gloria Hill, cherished by those she called family and friends, died on December 1, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Irving Rosenberg and Irene Appel Rosenberg on November 4, 1943, Gloria never stopped being a New Yorker. For decades, she would explain loudly to folks she was Jewish and from New York. Gloria often told people how she was doing was complicated. She followed with a thoughtful and genuine inquiry about others, often laughing heartily in conversation and shouting I love you as a goodbye.