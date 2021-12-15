Gloria Hill
Nov. 4, 1943 — Nov. 30, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Gloria Hill, cherished by those she called family and friends, died on November 30, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Irving Rosenberg and Irene Appel Rosenberg on November 4, 1943, Gloria never stopped being a New Yorker. For decades, she would explain loudly to folks she was Jewish and from New York. Gloria often told people how she was doing was complicated. She followed with a thoughtful and genuine inquiry about others, often laughing heartily in conversation and shouting I love you as a goodbye.
Gloria is survived by her brother, Jerry Rose, and daughter, Stephanie Birck, with whom she had a renewed and close relationship in her last years. Stephanie made daily calls to her care facility in Centerville, Indiana. Despite the pandemic, the two happily visited together in September.
Gloria lived for most of her 78 years in Valparaiso, Indiana. She had long-time friends in the Porter-Starke and Temple Israel communities.
A burial service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso this coming spring. Condolences can be left on the BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME website. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.