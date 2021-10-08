Gloria J. Morrison

Feb. 19, 1931 — Oct. 6, 2021

MORGANTOWN, WV — Gloria J. Morrison, 90, of Morgantown, WV formerly of Hobart, IN and Mt. Pleasant, PA passed away October 6, 2021 at the Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Gloria was born February 19, 1931 in Martins Ferry, OH, the daughter of the late Lewis A. and Grace Leach Gaines. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church of God and superintendent of the Sunday School, a former member of the First Assembly of God Church, Mt. Pleasant, the Christ Community Church, Hobart, IN where she served as deaconess, nursery director and co-chairman of women's ministries and the Harner Chapel, Morgantown, WV.

Gloria was a 1949 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School in Nutterfort, WV, attended Fairmont State College and life long learning programs at St. Vincent College, Latrobe and University of Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was also a member of the Greensburg Friday evening music club. Gloria was formerly employed by the Clarksburg Casket Company, J.C. Penney, Greensburg, a nanny for six different families, teacher's aide at the How & Why preschool in Hobart, IN, the American Heart Association, Greensburg and as a caretaker for Homestead Ltd., Mt. Pleasant.