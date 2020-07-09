× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gloria J. Striker

HEBRON, IN — Gloria J. Striker, 73, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Gloria is survived by her son, Jason; sister, Donna Reeder; and niece, Debbie Hartz.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Edna Poisel, and sister, Francis Smith.

Gloria enjoyed baking and spending time with her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks are encouraged.

Visit Gloria's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.