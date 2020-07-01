VALPARAISO, IN — Gloria Jean Cavanaugh, 78, of Valparaiso, passed away June 22, 2020. She was an amazing woman who sparkled with life, light and happiness. Gloria was an eternal optimist, always looking for the bright side of all things. She used this energy to take on a lifelong battle with MS, afflicted when she was only 19 years old. Gloria graduated from Hobart High School in 1959. She worked at the Hobart Animal Hospital Clinic for 45 years until her retirement. Gloria will be dearly missed by all who knew her and because she touched every heart she met.