Gloria Jean Geiselman

Sept. 23, 1945 - Oct. 9, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN - Gloria Jean Geiselman, age 76, of Lake Station passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 in St Mary Medical Center. Gloria was born September 23, 1945 in Gary, Indiana to the late Clyde and Nellie (Loving) Snider. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that loved caring for her family. She also enjoyed bowling and fishing.

Gloria is survived by her two sons: Daniel Geiselman of Portage and Michael Geiselman of Valparaiso; three grandchildren: Anthony (Hannah Fengya) Geiselman, Samatha (Matt) Geiselman-Bell, and Zachary (Ashley McInerney) Geiselman; two great grandchildren: Lillianna Bell and Griffin Bell; one sister, Pam (Scott) Jeffress of Portage; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold; her parents, Clyde and Nellie Snider; and sister, Judy Russell.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Services will begin with a procession leaving REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342 leaving the Funeral Home at 10:30 am.

