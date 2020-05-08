Gloria Jean Jackson

In Memory of Gloria Jean Jackson

1/26/1941 - 5/8/2019

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arm around you and whispered "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you as you slowly slipped away. And though we loved you dearly we couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your tired hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. By Frances & Kathleen Coelho.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by The Vaughn and Foley Families.

