Gloria L. Elmore

Jan. 18, 1931 — Feb. 6, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Gloria L. Elmore, 90, passed away quietly on February 6, 2021, at home, surrounded by her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie Martin and Louis Gibbs; husband, John R. Elmore; daughter, Corrine Carter; brother, Lloyd Martin; and grandson, Sean Wilbert.

She is survived by seven children: Ella (Ray) Yarber, of South Bend, IN, Gloria (Robert) Butts, James (Carolyn) Elmore, Bernard Elmore and Gregory (Cynthia) Elmore, all of Hammond, IN, John Clark Elmore, of MN, and Phyllis Elmore of Hammond, IN; two sisters, Ruby Moore, of Gary, IN, and Lisa Gibbs, of MO; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be a private burial.

A memorial service via Zoom will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021.