HOBART, IN - Gloria L. Nibbe, age 97 a longtime Hobart resident passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1921 in Wisconsin to the late Michael and Katherine Dignin. Gloria enjoyed going to the Boats. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by eight children, Loren (Jerilynne) Nibbe of Santa Barbara, CA; Kenny (Gail) Nibbe of Cosby, TN; Starr (Lloyd) Little of Mont Belvieu, TX; Jerry Nibbe of Bella Vista, AR; Irma Nibbe of Hobart, IN; Norman Nibbe of Kalamazoo, MI; Rick (Debbie) Nibbe of Highlands, TX; Vicki (Tony) Puentes of Hobart, IN; three sisters, Zonie (Larry) Tuttle of Reno, NV; Sharon Huff of IL; Dixie Kushneruk of Hobart, IN; eleven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman W. Nibbe, one son Terry Nibbe, one granddaughter, Andreana Nibbe, one sister, Joan Kanton, and one brother, Michael Dignin.
The family would like to thank Golden Living in Portage for the exceptional care they gave Gloria for the five plus years that she resided there.
Cremation services provided by REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. For more information or to view online, (219) 942-2109 or www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Burial of cremains will be at Mentor Cemetery, Humbird, WI.