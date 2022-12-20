HOBART, IN - The sun pierced the clouds Sunday after several gloomy days, creating a path for Gloria Logan on her way to Heaven.

Gloria, of Hobart, passed away after a brief battle with lung cancer.

She was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 56 years, and sisters Patricia Watt, Jennie Lee Montague and Mary Lou Naftzger.

She is survived by sons Scott of Hobart; Brett (Jackie) of Charlotte, N.C; and Matt of Virginia Beach; beloved grandchildren Rachel and Jacob of Charlotte; special niece Judy Watt of Plainfield, VT; cherished friends Norma Council and Diana and Kelly Zulawinski; and many nieces and nephews. She was especially proud watching Rachel and Jacob grow from tots into responsible young adults who earned degrees from UNC Wilmington and the University of South Carolina.

Gloria was born in Niles, Michigan, and graduated from Washington-Clay High School in South Bend before attending Indiana University in Bloomington, earning two nursing degrees. She taught for more than 25 years at Ivy Tech Community College, becoming head of the medical assistant program.

Though only a practicing nurse for a few years, Gloria never stopped nursing. Innately kind and considerate, she maintained a desire throughout her life to help and appreciate people — be it tending to an ailing patient, sending care packages to soldiers overseas, baking cookies for sanitation workers at Christmastime, helping students find post-school employment or just lending an ear. She volunteered for Head Start and due to her nursing degrees, served as the "unofficial" doctor of the neighborhood, answering countless phone calls and knocks on the door, seeking medical advice and/or help.

She also served as caretaker for Bill, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

A voracious reader, she nearly always had a book in hand. She also was passionate about her Scottish terriers — she had five over 40-plus years; playing bridge with her bridge club; Indiana University basketball; listening to classical music; traveling; and sitting on the deck, while sipping her morning coffee and watching the birds.

Gloria was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Hobart, serving on several committees and teaching Sunday school.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday December 21, 2022, with a short memorial service to follow at REES FUNERAL HOME in Hobart 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. www.reesfuneralhomes.com