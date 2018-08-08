DYER, IN - Gloria M. Crook (nee Skilling), age 80, of Dyer, IN passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jim; two daughters; Yvonne Crook and Nola (Matt) Burke; five grandchildren; Jason (Annabelle) Crook, Kaylin Trent, Kyle Turnquist, Hayley Ross and Harmoney Burke; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 10, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. (one-half mile south of U.S. 30) Crown Point, IN with Randy Harrison, Minister officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. Gloria retired from the Schererville Walmart with 16 years of service. Please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com.