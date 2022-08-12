Gloria M. Lentvorsky (nee Tatarek)

Nov. 18, 1937 - Aug. 9, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gloria M. Lentvorsky (nee Tatarek), 84, of Schererville, IN, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband: Francis Lentvorsky, daughter: Susan Joy Dahl, two granddaughters: Sarah and Victoria Dahl, sister: Carol (Richard) Ossanna and sister-in-law: Nancy Tatarek and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Lori Ann Lentvorsky, parents: Frank and Helen Tatarek, brothers: Frank and Gerald Tatarek, and her sister and brother-in-law: Geraldine and Robert Sroka.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN with Deacon Philip Muvich officiating. Private burial of cremains will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL at a later date. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church.

Gloria was born on November 18, 1937 in Hammond, Indiana and graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1955. Gloria married Fran Lentvorsky, the love of her life, on June 11, 1960 and the two of them enjoyed 62 wonderful years together. Over the years Gloria raised a family and worked a number of jobs including Fifth Army Headquarters, NIPSCO, BPA International, and The Diocese of Gary before retiring in 2000. Gloria was a fun-loving person who loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed watching sports, especially her beloved White Sox and Bears. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made in Gloria's name to the SHARE Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371-0400.

Arrangements by KISH FUNERAL HOME, Munster, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net