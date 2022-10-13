SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gloria M. O'Drobinak (nee Darby)age 91, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Gloria is survived by her loving children: Gregory (Teresina Pavel) O'Drobinak, Marie (James) Rozzos, Michael O'Drobinak, and Martina O'Drobinak. Preceded in death by her husband Martin O'Drobinak; and daughter, Regina O'Drobinak.

Gloria was a graduate of Clark High School. She was originally an organist at St. John the Baptist Church in Whiting, where she met her husband, Martin. She was also a long-time organist for Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St. Catherine of Siena parishes, having taught music at St. Catherine School as well. Gloria was an accompanist for the Diocese of Gary Diocesan Choir and often played for funerals and weddings at numerous parishes throughout the diocese. She loved music, birds, sweets, gardening, and enjoyed raising her orchids. Gloria was also fond of card games and even earned herself the title of "Skip-Bo Queen".

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. Visitation with the family will start at 9:30 AM and continue until the time of the funeral Mass. Burial to follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Hospice of the Calumet Area. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services.