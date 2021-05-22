Gloria McCumber

Dec. 8, 1937 — Feb. 6, 2021

ORO VALLEY, AZ — Gloria McCumber, 83, of Oro Valley, AZ, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, in her home. She was born in Gary, IN, on December 8, 1937, to Vangel "Andy" and Aurelia "Goldie" Mourchevich. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Burley L. Mc Cumber, and cousin, Connie Bazil.

Gloria earned her bachelor's degree in education at Indiana University and a master's at Indiana State University. She had taught business classes in East Chicago school system for 38 years.

She is survived by her cousins, Miriam Bazil, of Crown Point, IN, George Bazil, of Hebron, IN, and John Durkin, of Tucson, AZ.

Gloria left behind many friends in Arizona including her precious dog, Jasmine.

A cremation had taken place in Tucson Arizona, and is laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.