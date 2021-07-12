Gloria (nee Hockman) Naillieux

March 5, 1925 - July 9, 2021

VALPARAISO - Gloria Naillieux, age 96, passed away July 9, 2021. Born on March 5, 1925 in Clyde, Kansas to the late Irvin C. and Mary Jane (nee Dunphy) Hockman.

Member of St. Paul Catholic Church and provided pies for the Funeral Luncheon Committee, attended IU Northwest, worked as a GTE telephone operator and taught in a one room school house in Clyde, Kansas.

Survived by son, Gary (Mary) Naillieux; daughters: Deborah Naillieux and Dawn (John) Franko; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; sisters: Jenny Jones and JoAnne Balthazor.

Preceded in death by husband, Earle E. Naillieux, Sr.; sons: John C. Naillieux and Earle "Skip" Naillieux Jr.; brother, Arthur C. Hockman.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. From the Dykes Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 to St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass with Fr. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Church, Valparaiso, IN.

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, (219) 462-3125.