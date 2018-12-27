VALPARAISO, IN - Gloria R. Norlington, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018. She was born June 22, 1928 to Edward and Ruth (Born) Driskell. Gloria served as the Produce Clerk at Miller's Market in Valparaiso for 27 years, retiring in 1995. She was a dedicated and loyal lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #94.
On July 6, 1946 she married Johnnie Justine Norlington, who preceded her in death in 1967. Survivors include their children: Larry (Ruth) Norlington, David (Vicki) Norlington, Denise Goldman and Brian Norlington; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and her son-in-law, Bob Goldman.
A visitation will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday, December 28, 2018 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the American Legion Post #94 in Valparaiso.