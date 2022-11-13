FLORIDA - Gloria

Saklaczynski passed away on November 4, 2022. She is survived by her daughter: Michele (Jeff), granddaughter: Casey; daughter: Camille; grandson: Nickolas, and brother: Gregory Shmagranoff.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years: Anthony Saklaczynski; her mother: Verona "Baba" (Buksar); father: Gligor Shmagranoff; and sister-in-law Joanna Shmagranoff.

Gloria was a loving wife and mother. She graduated from Hammond High School and studied wedding dress design at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. She designed and created many wedding gowns for family and friends over the years and was a very talented seamstress. Early in her career she was a court stenographer and worked at US Steel as an executive secretary and was a member of the US Steel choir.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, and many family gatherings. Gloria and Tony were longtime parishioners at St. Thomas More Church and active at the Carmelite Monastery.

Visitation with the family will be held on November 19, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.