Gloria Y. Ptacek (nee Houck)

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Gloria Yvonne Ptacek (nee Houck), of Schererville, passed away on January 18, 2021. Gloria had previously lived in East Chicago (Indiana Harbor) for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, in 2003. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Robert) McMillan, of Tucson, AZ, and Holly (Daun) Ptacek, of Schererville, IN; grandson, Chris McMillan, of Los Angeles, CA; nieces and nephews; many friends; and lastly, her beloved "fur grands," Grace and Emily.

Gloria was born at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, IL, on January 3, 1926, to Samuel M. and Carrie Mae Houck. Due to her father being a department store manager, who opened stores and ran them initially, Gloria grew up in Joliet, Champaign, Chicago Heights, Gary and Clinton, IA, before coming to East Chicago. Gloria was a 1944 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, where she chaired the War Bond Drive in her senior year as well as being in other clubs. Upon graduating high school, Gloria went to Patricia Stevens Modeling School in Chicago. "Junior Miss" was her particular fashion style. She then went on to have a career as a cosmetician, at one point managing the cosmetics counter at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in the Loop. After she married "Buddy" (Edwin) and as her two daughters came along, she wanted to work closer to home and spent time employed with Harbor Pharmacy, Minas' and Steinberg Baum stores.