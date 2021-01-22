Gloria Y. Ptacek (nee Houck)
Jan. 3, 1926 — Jan. 18, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Gloria Yvonne Ptacek (nee Houck), of Schererville, passed away on January 18, 2021. Gloria had previously lived in East Chicago (Indiana Harbor) for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, in 2003. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Robert) McMillan, of Tucson, AZ, and Holly (Daun) Ptacek, of Schererville, IN; grandson, Chris McMillan, of Los Angeles, CA; nieces and nephews; many friends; and lastly, her beloved "fur grands," Grace and Emily.
Gloria was born at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, IL, on January 3, 1926, to Samuel M. and Carrie Mae Houck. Due to her father being a department store manager, who opened stores and ran them initially, Gloria grew up in Joliet, Champaign, Chicago Heights, Gary and Clinton, IA, before coming to East Chicago. Gloria was a 1944 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, where she chaired the War Bond Drive in her senior year as well as being in other clubs. Upon graduating high school, Gloria went to Patricia Stevens Modeling School in Chicago. "Junior Miss" was her particular fashion style. She then went on to have a career as a cosmetician, at one point managing the cosmetics counter at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in the Loop. After she married "Buddy" (Edwin) and as her two daughters came along, she wanted to work closer to home and spent time employed with Harbor Pharmacy, Minas' and Steinberg Baum stores.
Beyond her professional career, Gloria was involved with various civic and religious organizations. She was past regent of the Calumet Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), also active with Church Women United, which bridged women of faith beyond racial, ecumenical or national divides. Gloria had been a member of the PTA and the East Chicago Republican Party. However, of them all, she was most proud of having been an elder at the Indiana Harbor Presbyterian Church.
Gloria was a magnet for her children's playmates and neighbor kids. She ran the unofficial tours of Loop museums, plays, libraries and restaurants for the children, who might not have been otherwise exposed to these cultural treasures. She reigned as a near "Auntie Mame," classily dressed complete with large beautiful hats and high heels. With her family in her late 80s she was able to make back-to-back trips to Europe, Paris, Rome, Dublin and Venice, among other cities on her agenda.
She will sorely be missed. We know, she would like you to make a donation to a church or charity of your choosing, in lieu of flowers.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN, with Pastor Quincy Worthington officiating. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. www.kishfuneralhome.net