HAMMOND, IN - Goldie B. White, age 90 of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018. She was the beloved wife of 60 years of the late David H. White, Jr. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Mate; mother, Barbara Kovacs (Mate); brother, Dan and sister Irene. Goldie was born in Indiana Harbor, IN to Barbara and Joseph Mate of Silica, Hungary. She graduated from East Chicago Washington High School, was a cheerleader and talented seamstress, and founding member of the Woodmar Womens Club.
She is survived by her four children: Douglas (Lynn) White of Hobart, IN, Allyson (John) Beuhler of Woodridge, IL, David (Carmen) White of Munster, IN and Jeffrey (Dawn) White of Westville, IN; eleven grandchildren: Aimee, Mike, George, Christine, Malic, Meredith, Olivia, Rebecca, Catherine, Natalie and Deanna; and one nephew, Robert White.
Goldie was a generous and loving wife, mother and grandmother and kind to all who knew her. She loved her family dearly and took great joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren at their family lake cottage in Wisconsin that she and David bought as a small cabin and slowly added bedrooms and bathroom as more grandchildren arrived. She loved eating big family dinners there and then playing games and watching the sun set. She was always the first one up in the morning.
At 90, Goldie still maintained a five-bedroom house, drove on the expressway, went to church and had lunch with her friends, went to Tai Chi, shoveled snow and climbed up on ladders to change light bulbs and clean gutters.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, December 14, 2018 11:00 a.m. at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME (6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Elmwood cemetery In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Woodmar United Methodist Church, Hammond Indiana or Hospice of the Calumet Area by visitinghttp://www.hospicecalumet.org/get-involved/donate/ or call219.922.2732, M-F, 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. CST. For more information please call 219.845.3600. www.lahaynefuneralhome.com