IN LOVING MEMORY OF THE BEST TEACHER, GOLDIE L. KING. You are a blessing in Heaven now. But, you were an Angel on Earth as a teacher and you were a light for this immigrant child in the 1950's. You taught with love and wisdom. Everyone taught by you was lucky and blessed too at Columbus Elementary which was Goldie L. King Elementary School back then in Gary, which is in Lake Station now. I miss your loving kindness. I thank God for you and rest in peace in Calumet Park Cemetery (sec. 7). Your Friend, Emily