Gonzalo R. Vazquez (copy)

Gonzalo R. Vazquez

GRIFFITH, IN — Gonzalo R. Vazquez age 92 of Griffith passed away peacefully in his home on Friday September 17, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Noemi Vazquez (nee Huerta); children: Leo (Kay) Vazquez, Martha Vazquez, Alexis (Jim) Vazquez Dedelow, Carol (Steve) Baunach, Rose (Brad) Nyenhuis, Victor Vazquez and Cristina (Scott) Oliver; grandchildren: Vanessa, Jessica, Steve, Niko, Lea, Jake, Vince, Nelson, Jeanie, Chloe, and Jackie; great grandchildren: Olivia, Gabe, Luke, Claire, Alexander, Triniti and Dorian "DJ". He was preceded in death by his parents Alejo Vazquez and Vincenta Vazquez Ramirez.

A Celebration of his life and Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Gonzalo was retired from Inland Steel after working 35 years in the 10", 14", and 12" Merchant Mills, where he was fondly known as "Shorty". He served in the United States Army. Gonzalo was a wonderful husband, son, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved the Chicago Cubs and Da Bears, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

