Gordon Henry Gerdt

June 10, 1934 - June 24, 2021

Born June 10, 1934, to Henry and Clara (Blume) Gerdt. Promoted to his eternal heavenly home at age 87 on June 24, 2021.

Gordon was raised in Crown Point and graduated from Crown Point High School in 1952. He attended Purdue University on a full scholarship, where he met Gwen Eckland of Chesterton. After graduating from Purdue in the spring of 1956 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he and Gwen married that fall. Together they raised a family of three daughters and two sons, living in Highland and then Munster beginning in 1969.

Gordon had a successful career at Inland Steel from 1956 – 1985, ultimately retiring as Assistant General Manager of Operations. He earned his MBA from University of Chicago in 1967, and was active in the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers (AISE), serving as its President in 1986.

After his retirement and the high school graduation of their youngest child, Gordon and Gwen moved to a home on Irish Lake in Warsaw, where they have lived since 1990. As snowbirds, they maintained a winter home in Desert Hot Springs, CA for over 20 years.