Sep. 8, 1941 - Feb. 22, 2022

KOUTS, IN - Gordon Joseph Franks, 80, of Kouts, passed from this world and entered heaven on February 22, 2022, surrounded by his wife, sons and a daughter-in-law. Gordon was born on September 8, 1941, to Joseph and Gladys (Orrell) Franks, in Byers, Colorado. The family relocated to Indiana in the late 1940s to Malden, Indiana.

As a young man, Gordon served his country in the U.S. Army after the Korean War. He was stationed in various parts of the world including Korea, Ethopia, and at several forts in the U.S. Once he was discharged from the military, Gordon traveled the United States as an over the road truck driver for 45 years.

On July 9, 1971, Gordon married Beverly (Wietbrock) and they just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past July. They had three sons: Tim, Greg, and Ted. As his sons grew up, he served as the President of the Kouts Little League for nine years. He was able to watch them play, but also watched and encouraged countless others as they learned the fundamentals of baseball. Gordon was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kouts, IN for many years.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Beverly; his sons: Tim Franks of San Pierre, IN; Greg (Darrah) Franks of Columbus, IN; and Ted (Chrissy) Franks of Hebron, IN; and his grandchildren: Josephine Franks, Lucas and Renna Hinkle; brother, Wylie (Sherlin) Franks of Texas; and friends from near and far. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Gladys; and his brother, Edgar Franks.

Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 PM. A private family graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts.