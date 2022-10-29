GRIFFITH, IN - Gordon K. Denny, Jr., age 74, of Griffith passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Corinne; his son, Matt (Molly) Denny; and his grandsons: George and Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents: Gordon, Sr. and Bernice Denny; and his infant son, Michael.

Gordon retired after more than 40 years as a Pipefitter with Local 597. He was the former owner of The Backdoor Lounge in Griffith for over 18 years. He was a huge sports fan!

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 31 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue in Griffith with Father Theodore Mens officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith.

