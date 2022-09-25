July 5, 1938 - Sept. 18, 2022

ST. JOHN, IN - Gordon L. Thorne, age 84, of St. John, IN, formerly of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022

On the golf course of life, Gordon Thorne "teed up" on the first hole, born in Chicago, IL. By the time he had played several holes, he was growing up and graduating from high school in Valparaiso, IN. By the 6th hole, he was active in his Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity and a business management major at Purdue University. The most beautiful and challenging holes he played with great concentration and focus were the 7th and 8th; Marrying Rebecca Morse and starting a family.

Even though there were sandtraps, water hazards and a few alligators, Gordon was undeterred to serve and provide for his family.

When rounding "the turn" at the 9th hole, Gordon's life became richer, fuller and more meaningful; he had accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. As a result, during the next several holes (as he lined up his next shots down the fairway of life) he served wholeheartedly as an Elder and Board Member at Willow Creek Community Church. His job as a consultant for a couple of different companies took him around the world. But, don't ask to see any pictures because we are still trying to finish the roll started on his Honeymoon. Because he listened to the good advice of his "caddies" throughout his career, he was able to play his retirement holes early.

The 15th - 17th holes saw him enjoying his favorite pastime; hunting for golf balls. Many have been the benefactors of this hobby. If he wasn't around the game of Golf, you could find him walking his dog (He never met a dog or a dog owner that he didn't love) and serving others through the Church. He delighted in spending time with his Grandsons, never missing a birthday or an opportunity to find out how they're doing or what they were into. After walking the course of life with great vitality, toward that last hole, he needed assistance to get he and his bride of 59 years to Indiana for more support from the family. Gordon "putted out" at the 18th hole on September 18, 2022. He is now at the eternal and glorious clubhouse, and we are confident that he is adorned with something way better than a Green Jacket.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Thorne (nee Morse); children: Greg (Cindilee) Thorne, Shannon (Ron) Costello; grandchildren: Ryan Costello, Trek Thorne, Levi Thorne; nieces: Kim (Allen) Gustin, Kristen (Tony) Popovich, grand-niece Lily Gustin; and sister-in-law Roberta Vierk. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Catherine Thorne.

All of us are forever grateful for the joy, time, enthusiasm, and love that he poured into us. Gordon, your presence and the way you lit up a room will be missed. Thanks for showing us how to do life well and honor God. Your family and friends are your legacy. We journey forth to love one another with the love of Christ that you demonstrated so well.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, , 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, service following from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Guests are welcome to refreshments following the service in the GEISEN RECEPTION CENTRE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Gordon's name to The Grand Strand Humane Society. https://www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com/how-you-can-help/donate/

