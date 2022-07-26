Gordon Lee Roeske

Aug. 30, 1941 - July 22, 2022

HEBRON - Gordon was born in Valparaiso to Herb and Juanita (Sanders) Roeske. He graduated from Hebron High School in 1959 and attended Indiana State University.

On December 21, 1963 he married his high school sweetheart, Melinda Morrow.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Karon.

Survived by wife, Melinda; sister, Sharon (Jerry); sons: Tim, Dan (Laura) and Doug (Goran); and his grandkids: Danielle Roeske and Carson Roeske.

Gordon was an avid sports fan. He loved playing golf, bowling and watching his grandkids activities.

One of his memorable accomplishments was raising and showing the 1980 National Champion Ram at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville.

There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.