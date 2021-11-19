Gordon Paquin
May 18, 1937 — Nov. 17, 2021
ELWOOD, IN — Gordon Paquin, age 84, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis. Gordon was born on May 18, 1937, in Hammond, IN to the late Napoleon Paquin and Vivian Brands. Gordon married Darren (Weber) Paquin on August 20, 1966 and shared a wonderful 52 years of marriage together.
Gordon excelled in sports and became a standout athlete in Hammond. A 1956 alumnus of Hammond Morton High School and versatile speedster, starred in football, basketball and track. In football, as a speedy wingback and safety, he earned honorable mention all-state honors, helping lead the Governors to their first winning season and Hammond city championship. In track and field, he set numerous school records in the sprints, hurdles, long jump and high jump and was a record-setting, state runner-up in the long jump in '56. He accepted a football scholarship to the University of Wisconsin, but later attended Ball State ('58-62), where he was a 3-year track letterman and also played football. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
Gordon earned his bachelor's degree in '62 and master's degrees in '66 from Ball State University and his education administrator's license in '69. He was an outstanding teacher, coach, principal and mentor to many students throughout his 35 years in education, making an impact on thousands of students. He began teaching and coaching at Shenandoah High School in Middletown, IN and principal at Hanover Central High School in Cedar Lake, IN. Gordon and Darren moved to Elwood in 1980, where he became the principal of Elwood Community High School until his retirement in 1997.
Gordon was equally outstanding as a community member, friend, spouse, loving father, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Most important to Gordon was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandsons. He enjoyed traveling with Darren and friends and was dedicated to his pet boxers. Gordon was admired and loved by everyone he met and will be dearly missed by all. He was one-of-a-kind.
Gordon is survived by his loving children: daughter, Dawn Paquin of Elwood, IN; son, Derek and wife Holly Paquin of Fishers, IN; granddaughter, Loren Swearingen-Schmidt and husband Derek; grandson, Collin Paquin; granddaughter, Addison Paquin; great-grandsons: Liam and Avett Schmidt; brothers: Alan (Mary), Gary (Beverly) and Steve (Joyce) Paquin; brother-in-law, Ron Stephenson; and many nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in his passing by his amazing wife, Darren; parents, Napoleon Paquin & Vivian Brands; step-father, Harvey Brands; and sister, Juanita Stephenson.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 21, 12021, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson Street, Elwood, IN. A celebration of life honoring Gordon will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 5:00 pm at the Dunnichay Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the Dunnichay Funeral Home to the American Heart Association or the Indiana Donor Network.
To share a memory of Gordon or to leave his family a special message, please visit, www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.