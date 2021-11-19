Gordon Paquin

May 18, 1937 — Nov. 17, 2021

ELWOOD, IN — Gordon Paquin, age 84, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis. Gordon was born on May 18, 1937, in Hammond, IN to the late Napoleon Paquin and Vivian Brands. Gordon married Darren (Weber) Paquin on August 20, 1966 and shared a wonderful 52 years of marriage together.

Gordon excelled in sports and became a standout athlete in Hammond. A 1956 alumnus of Hammond Morton High School and versatile speedster, starred in football, basketball and track. In football, as a speedy wingback and safety, he earned honorable mention all-state honors, helping lead the Governors to their first winning season and Hammond city championship. In track and field, he set numerous school records in the sprints, hurdles, long jump and high jump and was a record-setting, state runner-up in the long jump in '56. He accepted a football scholarship to the University of Wisconsin, but later attended Ball State ('58-62), where he was a 3-year track letterman and also played football. He was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.