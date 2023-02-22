Grace A. Manous, 82 of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Jane Manousopoulos; brother, James Manous. She is survived by her brother, Gust (Helen) Manous and sister-in-law, Connie Manous; nieces and nephews, Peter (Susan) Manous and their children, Matthew and Andrew; Yanna Manous and her children, Laine (Christopher) Figg, Collin Sroge and James Sroge, Georgia (Cary) Gessler and their children Casey and Jamie, Perry (Kelly) Manous and their children, Connor and Garrett.

Funeral service will be on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11: 00 a.m. at St. George Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, 528 W. 77th Ave. Schererville, IN. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. George Hellenic Orthodox Church in her memory would be appreciated.

Grace was an active member of St. George Hellenic Orthodox Church and volunteered heavily with all activities within the church. She also ran the bookstore and was active in the Ladies Philoptochos society. She was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and Indiana University and did her graduate work at Purdue University. Grace was a reading specialist with the East Chicago School System for over 40 years and after retirement was a substitute teacher for the Munster schools and St. Thomas More. She enjoyed celebrating her faith and spending time with members of her parish and working with children. Grace was an avid reader and walker.