LANSING, IL - Grace Horgeshimer (nee Van Der Noord), age 93 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 4. She is survived by her four loving daughters: Judy, Joyce (Dave) Tiltges, Jean (Robert) VanDerGriend, and Joan (Todd) Blehr; Grace is the cherished grandmother of Kelly (Luke) Chemielewski, James Weston, Barbara Weston, Tony (Michelle) Tiltges, Risa (Alan) Kwasneski, Scott (Beth) VanDerGriend, Cody (Emily) Blehr, and Kristina (Tanner) Rice; and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her loving sister: Elaine Reitveld; and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Ed Horgeshimer; one sister; and five brothers.

How do you begin to put into words what a wonderful person Grace was. She was widowed early in her life and went on to accomplish so much. We had many nicknames for her. One was "Amazing Grace", because that is what she was - Amazing. She never thought of herself, she always thought of others needs before her own. Everywhere she went, every job she had, she made lifelong friends and everyone loved her. On her last birthday she received almost 200 cards, that is what her other nickname is, "the card lady".

Her faith in the Lord was unwavering. She never missed church. Right up until the end she was still attending. She would say, "didn't hear it well, but I was there." There was never a time when she did not thank you for calling or coming over. Her hugs were always there when you needed it, and it always ended with, "I love you - I love you more more!". We will miss her more than words can say. Our hearts are aching with the love of this amazing person. We are sure there is a celebration in Heaven with her family and her loving husband, waiting patiently for 38 years, holding her in his arms and the Lord saying, "Welcome home my good and faithful servant".

Friends are invited to visit with Grace's family on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. A short Wake will take place on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00 A.M. Grace will be laid to rest in Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Grace's name to Trinity Lutheran Church. www.schroederlauer.com

"Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves". Romans 12:10