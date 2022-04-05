ST. JOHN, IN - Grace J. Sjoerdsma (nee Boer), age 89, of St. John, Indiana. Passed away April 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Phyllis (Steven) Pacific, Daniel (Amy) Sjoerdsma Jr., Dennis (Pamela) Sjoerdsma, Donald Sjoerdsma, David (Debbie) Sjoerdsma, Dale (Cindy) Sjoerdsma, Pam (Larry) Scheeringa, and Dean (Kim) Sjoerdsma. Devoted grandmother of 20 and cherished great grandmother of 14. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Grace is preceded in death by her sister Jennie and brother Peter.
Visitation Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 9:00 am until time of service at 12:00 noon at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information 219-365-3474 or