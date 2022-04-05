ST. JOHN, IN - Grace J. Sjoerdsma (nee Boer), age 89, of St. John, Indiana. Passed away April 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Phyllis (Steven) Pacific, Daniel (Amy) Sjoerdsma Jr., Dennis (Pamela) Sjoerdsma, Donald Sjoerdsma, David (Debbie) Sjoerdsma, Dale (Cindy) Sjoerdsma, Pam (Larry) Scheeringa, and Dean (Kim) Sjoerdsma. Devoted grandmother of 20 and cherished great grandmother of 14. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Grace is preceded in death by her sister Jennie and brother Peter.