Grace Marie Galvin

Oct. 20, 1934 - Dec. 9, 2021

HOBART, IN - Grace was a member of Trinity United Methodist church of Hobart, Indiana where she served on the Outreach Committee and networked within the congregation for donations of paper products and nonperishable food. She initiated support for sending overseas military personnel Readers Digest and greeting cards.

She worked at Joyce Sportswear Manufacturing of Gary, IN and retired in 1995 with 29 years of service. Grace also volunteered at Portage Food Pantry in Indiana. She then moved to Dunbar, West Virginia in 2015 where she led the craft and decorating events at Dunbar Towers.

She is survived by four children: Victoria (Bob) Gifford of Portage, IN, Michael Sebella of Valparaiso, IN, Thomas (Amy) Sebella of Watertown, NY, Diane West of Cross Lanes, WV; grandchildren: Tiffany Yeager, Amy Dixon, Bobby Gifford, Angela Sebella, Thomas West, Jacob West, Natasha West, Thomas Sebella Jr., Tony Brown, Madison Sebella, Justin Fisher, and 13 great-grandchildren. Grace is preceded in death by her son John Sebella.

