Grace Ruth Muenich (nee Schrum)

Born March 16, 1912, in Calumet City IL (then West Hammond), Grace was the middle child of Boye "Joe" and Minnie Schrum. She grew up on the state line surrounded by extended family who lived all around the Calumet Pickle Factory. She enjoyed school and aspired to become a teacher. Sadly, in her senior year of high school her father died, followed shortly by the Crash of 1929. She was fortunate to find secretarial work at OE Bolls and Company in Hammond where she worked until she married Ralph Muenich, another grandchild of pioneers, after the war. Grace and Ralph made their home in Hammond IN, in a house built originally for his grandmother, where they stayed throughout their lives. They welcomed their only child, Carol, a few years later. The consummate hausfrau, Grace relished her duties of preparing regular multi-course meals for extended family throughout her life. She kept an impeccably clean household at home, and later did likewise for her brothers, mother, and sister. Her grandchildren fondly recall structured, weekly grocery shopping trips with specific lists and coupon bundles, for specific stores, on specific days. When not keeping a perfect home, the family enjoyed travel, especially road trips in large, comfortable Buicks.