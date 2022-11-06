Grace Sikma (nee Jansma), age 92, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. Survived by daughter, llene (Harold) Gearhart; grandchildren: Aaron (Sally) Gearhart, Rachel Reysack, Sarah Emarine; and daughter, Joan (Jim) Schoon; grandchildren: Jason Schoon, Jonelle (Jason) Carns, Jeanette (Jeremy) Van Genderen and Jana Hall, also grandchildren: Laura (LV) McCoy, Jennifer (Angel) Hernandez and Michael Laffoon. Grace also had twenty seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty seven years, (Harry); daughter, Karen (Les) Laffoon; grandson, Adam Gearhart; and great-grandson, Elijah McCoy.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ross Community Reformed Church, 3900 W 41st Ave, Gary, IN, 46408 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. Luncheon to follow.

