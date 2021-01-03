CEDAR LAKE, IN - Grant E. Eastling, Sr., age 92, of Cedar Lake passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 24, 2020. He is survived by his children, Sharon (Jim) Faverty, Sandy (Ron) Brownd, Rick (Sandy) Eastling, Barb Smith, Donna Eastling, Deanna Eastling, Grant Eastling, Jr., Bonnie (Rich) Hurst, and Laurie (Todd) White; 30 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois; and son, Robert Eastling.

Grant was a loving father and grandfather. He was a retired Teamster, with over 50 years of over-the-road truck driving. He enjoyed camping, watching westerns, fixing things, and traveling with his wife. Grant will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

A private family service will be held with a celebration of Grant's life to follow at a later date.