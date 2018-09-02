Grant Lester Blashill, lovingly known as 'G' to his family, was born November 1st, 1955. He passed away August 27, 2018 after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Avis. He is survived by his brothers Ronald (late Donna), Robert (Diane) and Roger (Cathleen), his sister Roberta (Tommie), and several nieces and nephews.
He was born in Hammond and lived there his entire life. He attended Hammond Tech HS. Grant was a sports lover, as an avid Cubs, Bears and Notre Dame fan, he had an encyclopedic knowledge of the stats and history of those teams. He also enjoyed going fishing in Minnesota with his family. Though Grant was small in stature and a grouchy nature, he had a very big heart and bigger laugh. His siblings would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the management and staff at Forever Green for treating him like a part of their family for the many years he worked there.
A Remembrance will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 3 PM until 8 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. Private Interment will be at a later date. For further information regarding service, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our website at lahaynefuneralhome.com.