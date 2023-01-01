 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greg Allen Compeau

Jan. 17, 1953 - Dec. 22, 2022

LANSING, IL - Greg Allen Compeau, born January 17, 1953 (69 years old), passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home in Lansing, IL.

There will be a visitation at Emmanuel Christian Reformed Church, 22515 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL on Tuesday, January 3 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with his care. A full obituary is on their website and condolences may be made at www.schroederlauer.com.

