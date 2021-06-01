April 24, 1947 - May 29, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Greg E. Guernsey, age 74, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Greg is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maureena Guernsey; children: Reena (Scott) Foster, Greg Guernsey and Mike (Jenny) Guernsey; nine grandchildren: Scott, Michael, Abbi and Isaac Foster, McKenna and Greg Guernsey, and Evelyn, Mary and Grace Guernsey; brothers: Donnie (Nancy), Gene (Jacki) and Randy; sister, Joan (late Dave) Smelko; in-laws: Ray Gaboyan, Kerry (Doreen) Gaboyan, Scott Gaboyan and Tim(Melanie) Gaboyan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Irene Guernsey; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Mike and Mary Gaboyan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Micky Gaboyan and Candice Gaboyan.

Greg was a District Sales Manager for Little Debbie and retired after 25 years of service. He was former President of Merrillville Youth Baseball, equipment manager for Merrillville Little League and former President of Merrillville Youth Basketball. Greg enjoyed playing cards-especially poker with his family, fishing, golfing and watching the grandkids' sporting events.