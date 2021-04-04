LANSING, IL - Gregg E. Frank, age 74 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Tinley Park, IL, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia (nee Bianco); four children: Craig A. Frank, Anthony J. (Shannon) Frank, Jacqueline E. Frank, and Victoria Marie Frank; seven grandchildren: Aiden, Chloe, Leah, Gabe, Olivia, Fletcher, and Giovanni Frank; and one great grandchild, Hazel Frank. Gregg was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Grace Frank.

Gregg was a Vietnam Veteran who honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Illinois Central and Canadian National Railroad as a clerk for 41 years. He loved to play golf on the course in Wicker Park in Highland, IN, he was a car enthusiast, he enjoyed telling stories and was a real jokester.

A memorial service for Gregg will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com and search for Gregg Frank. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Gregg's arrangements. www.schroederlauer.com