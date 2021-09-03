Gregory Dale Eichelberger

March 3, 1955 — Sep. 1, 2021

KOUTS, IN — Gregory Dale Eichelberger, 66 of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born March 3, 1955 in Valparaiso to the late Clarence "Dale" and Loretta (Fritz) Eichelberger. Greg retired from Urschel Laboratories, where he worked in maintenance. He was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Bears, Bulls, Cubs, and watching NASCAR. Greg loved to travel, especially cruising.

On March 23, 1985 in Kouts, Greg married Christine Bell who survives along with their daughter, Brandy Eichelberger; sister, Susan (Don) Sutter; and nieces and nephew, Jamie (Ed) Sales, Kim Sutter, and Ben (Patty) Sutter.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Kosanke Funeral Home 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts. IN lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI. Greg's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at: Duneland Dialysis, Northwest Health-Porter Infusion Center, and Northwest Oncology.