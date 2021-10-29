Gregory Dean Tuthill

Feb. 20, 1956 — Oct. 23, 2021

NILES, MI — Gregory D. Tuthill, 65, of Niles, Michigan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 23, 2021.

Gregory was born on February 20, 1956, to the late Carroll and Virginia (Bell) Tuthill. Gregory was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a friend, an avid book reader, a legendary music lover and concert goer, a great storyteller, a dog lover and a kind and gentle soul.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Katie Duffy.

Gregory is survived by his children: Shane G. Tuthill of Ocean View, Hawaii; Joshua (Alessia) Tuthill of Santa Cruz, California; Samuel (Heidi) Tuthill of Three Oaks, Michigan; one grandchild, Ocean M. Tuthill; and a brother, Michael (Nancy) Tuthill of Valparaiso, Indiana.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and his family will be remembering him privately. Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

