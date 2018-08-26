CHESTERTON, IN-Gregory 'Goose' Grankowski, age 62 of Chesterton, IN passed away August 14, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Anne Grankowski.
Greg is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara A. (nee Bloch); sisters, Sandy (Bill) Coughlin of MI, LeAndra (Jim) Kerrick of WI; brother, Jim (Donna) Grankowski of IN; fond uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, IN overseeing private funeral services. Donations may be made in Greg's name to the Humane Society of your choice or to your favorite charity. www.burnsfuneral.com