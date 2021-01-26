SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gregory "Greg" Engelien, age 65 of Schererville, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Greg is survived by his wife Vickie (nee Husiar) of 45 years; son Dr. Gregory A. (Lisa Rich) Engelien; adored grandson Wes Engelien; brother Wendell (Julie) Engelien; three sisters: Gayle (Robert) Papenfuss, Lynelle (late Ned) Sibich, Louellyn (Rick) Eason; mother-in-law Geraldine (late John) Husair; his many nieces and nephews; and special caregiver Jon Husiar. Preceded in death by parents Leland and Genevieve Engelien; brother William Engelien and sister Cheryl Littlefield.

Greg was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1973. He was a retired electrician, having worked at U.S. Steel, New Energy & Solvay Corp. Greg was a Gold Card member of the Gary Sportsman Club and he enjoyed exercising and working out.

A private Memorial Service for Greg will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating. Masks must be worn, and social distancing adhered to.Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.