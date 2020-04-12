SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gregory "Greg" Mucha, age 71, of Schererville, formerly of Hammond and East Chicago; passed away alongside his loving wife on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Patricia (nee Wilks); daughters, Jessica Mucha and Christina Serbin; granddaughter, Beatrice Mucha; sister, Diane (Frank) Bardoczi; brothers, Mark (Cynthia) Mucha and Jim (Joann) Mucha; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Mucha; and brothers, John and Luke Mucha.
Greg was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He retired from Inland/Arccelor Mittal Steel Mill with 33 years of service. He served 15 years as a security officer for the Federal Government. He was a member of the American Legion Riders Post #17. Gregory enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fisherman, hunter and gun enthusiast. Greg made a strong impression on everyone that knew and loved him.
A private Funeral Service was entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375. Burial will take place at Chapel Lawn in Schererville, IN. A memorial service celebrating Greg's life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are welcome to provide to charities that are in need during this difficult time in the world.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.