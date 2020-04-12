× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gregory "Greg" Mucha, age 71, of Schererville, formerly of Hammond and East Chicago; passed away alongside his loving wife on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Greg is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Patricia (nee Wilks); daughters, Jessica Mucha and Christina Serbin; granddaughter, Beatrice Mucha; sister, Diane (Frank) Bardoczi; brothers, Mark (Cynthia) Mucha and Jim (Joann) Mucha; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Mucha; and brothers, John and Luke Mucha.

Greg was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He retired from Inland/Arccelor Mittal Steel Mill with 33 years of service. He served 15 years as a security officer for the Federal Government. He was a member of the American Legion Riders Post #17. Gregory enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fisherman, hunter and gun enthusiast. Greg made a strong impression on everyone that knew and loved him.

A private Funeral Service was entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375. Burial will take place at Chapel Lawn in Schererville, IN. A memorial service celebrating Greg's life will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are welcome to provide to charities that are in need during this difficult time in the world.