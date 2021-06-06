WOODLAND HILLS, California - Gregory (Gregg) Allen Neill passed away unexpectedly and suddenly at his home in Woodland Hills, CA. He is survived by Michael Allen, his beloved husband; their "boys," Sir Mix a Lot and Koby; his cherished parents, Bill and Arlene Neill; his loyal and supportive brother Billy (Melissa) Neill; and one of his best friends, sister Anna (Paul) Moore. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Marilyn Allen; brother-in-law, Nick Allen; and sister-in-law, Heather Allen; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews related by both blood and marriage. He was preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, and grandparents, one of whom was Anabelle Neel, who held a dear and special place in his heart.
Gregg was born and raised in Valparaiso, IN. After graduating from Portage High School, he moved to Orlando, FL, and later to the greater Los Angeles area, where he worked as a Motion Picture Industry Costumer for countless television shows, movies, and commercials.
Known for his unique yet chic sense of style, silly humor, incredible kindness and generosity; never-ending energy, and stunning blue eyes, Gregg will be missed by his family, many friends, and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to The Humane Society of the United States, The Union Rescue Mission of Los Angeles, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.