WOODLAND HILLS, California - Gregory (Gregg) Allen Neill passed away unexpectedly and suddenly at his home in Woodland Hills, CA. He is survived by Michael Allen, his beloved husband; their "boys," Sir Mix a Lot and Koby; his cherished parents, Bill and Arlene Neill; his loyal and supportive brother Billy (Melissa) Neill; and one of his best friends, sister Anna (Paul) Moore. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Marilyn Allen; brother-in-law, Nick Allen; and sister-in-law, Heather Allen; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews related by both blood and marriage. He was preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, and grandparents, one of whom was Anabelle Neel, who held a dear and special place in his heart.