HAMMOND - Gregory Harry Maman, Sr., age 99, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 just 34 days short of his 100th birthday! Gregory "Harry" is survived by his daughter, Lynda A. McElroy (Christopher); dearest grandchildren: Dolores, Harry and Joanna McElroy; dearest grandchildren: Gregory R. Maman (Cassie); greatest great granddaughter, Eleanor Maman and dearest granddaughter, Stephanie (Mark Eaton) Maman. And luckily many, many adored nieces and nephews, an angelic adopted family member and helper Bogusha and remaining sister-in-law Lois Maman (Pete). Preceded in death by his loving wife, Anne (Nisevich); sharing 64 Blissful Years!; son, Gregory H. Maman, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Maman and four brothers: Paul, William, Pete, John; one stepbrother, Sam Budnyk; and one sister, Catherine "Kay" Ewanic; and five stepsisters: Stella, Helen, Anne, Julia, Marie and four Nisevich brothers-in-law: Stanley, Steve, Paul, Nicholas; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy (Nisevich) Nowaczyk.

"Harry" was a graduate of Hammond Technical-Vocational High School. He served overseas during WWII Army 1st Staff Sergeant 550 Field Artillery. He was a mail carrier, a pipefitter at Standard Oil (now BP Amoco), a custodian at Hammond High School and head custodian at Jefferson Elementary of Hammond. He was an active life-long member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, member of the Standard Oil Annuitants Club, lifetime member of the VFW and local chapter Post 802 of Hammond. He loved bowling when his knees still allowed and passed his gift on to his children and friends. He experienced so much enjoyment cheering for the White Sox and the Purdue Boilermakers. He loved music and never stopped singing along and even at 99 played "Happy Birthday" on his harmonica. He will always be remembered as the "jokester". He told jokes to the nurses in the ER for as long as he could speak. He loved to travel even after the knees were gone because it was always to visit family. He was just a very lovely man. He never forgot how to smile or enjoy a hug and a kiss.